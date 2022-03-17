NYK starts to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services

  • Home
  2022 March 17

    NYK has begun to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel (CTV) to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services AS (NOS), a subsidiary of the Sweden-based Northern Offshore Group AB (NOG). The CTV, which is named Energizer, is owned by NYK and is being chartered to NOS through a long-term bareboat charter contract to transfer crews to offshore wind power stations, mainly in Europe, under the operation of NOS.

    NOG operates about 60 CTVs in the offshore wind power market in Europe, and NYK and NOG signed an MoU in December 2019 to explore a CTV business related to offshore wind power generation. This bareboat charter contract is a partial development of that MoU and will be the first CTV owned by NYK.

    As an owner of a CTV and participant in this business, NYK will dispatch its marine engineers to NOS to engage in operation and ship management in order to gain the leading European knowledge in offshore wind power generation.

    In addition, NYK is preparing to expand its domestic CTV business by strengthening cooperation with partners in each region, such as collaboration with Akita Eisen KK, which is the only towing company in Japan’s Akita prefecture, and a cooperation agreement with Akita Prefecture.

    On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities, including the offshore wind business.

