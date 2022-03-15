2022 March 15 16:23

WSC, maritime nations and organisations issue an announcement on an industry financed and IMO led research and development fund

The World Shipping Council (WSC) together with prominent maritime nations and organisations representing all shipping sectors continue to work for the early adoption of an industry financed and IMO led research and development fund as a critical pathway to accelerate the development of technologies for zero carbon shipping, according to WSC's release.

In a joint submittal to the IMO MEPC 78, the sponsors have further detailed the proposal for an International Maritime Research and Development Board (IMRB) and International Maritime Research and Development Fund (IMRF) to ensure the equitable use of funds as well as fair and equal access to patents and technologies globally.

The joint submittal includes suggested modifications and amendments to the IMRB/IMRF proposal to address specific matters raised at MEPC 77. Key proposals in the paper include:

50 million USD annually be devoted to supporting related technical assistance efforts in SIDs and LDCs via IMO’s GHG TC – Trust Fund

The governance structure of the IMRB’s Board of Directors to be expanded to include ten Member State government representatives with balanced representation geographically

The addition of criteria to encourage collaboration in projects between developed and developing country institutions

Modifications to the intellectual property text to better address concerns raised about sharing of R&D work and related intellectual property rights



