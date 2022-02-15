  • Home
  2022 February 15

    Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    All 11 ships in the series are at different phases of construction today

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has held a keel-laying ceremony for the 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59. The shipyard is building a series numbering 11 ships of RSD59 design. The series is ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

    According to the statement, the ceremony has been held online due to epidemiological restrictions.

    The shipyard emphasizes that the series it is building is the largest one in Russia’s civil shipbuilding industry from 2000.

    Keel-laying is among the milestones in the process of ship construction, Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, said adding that all the ships in the series are at different phases of the construction today.

    “The works proceed as scheduled. We expect the dry cargo carriers to be delivered to the customer before the end of this autumn upon completion of mooring and sea trials. We keep contact with the customer and inform on all major milestones of the series construction”, he explained.

    Ships of Project RSD59 make a considerable part of Russia’s cargo fleet today. They feature high capacity and maneuverability as compared with similar ships. RSD59 ships are intended for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class.

    “The interest of transport companies has shifted to dry cargo carriers from about 2017. Now, they account for some 80% of all orders in the segment of cargo ships. That should be attributed to a growing demand for transportation of dry cargo, mostly grain and particularly for export”, says Mikhail Pershin.

    The demand of logistic companies for construction of dry cargo carriers by 2025 is estimated at 20 ships per year due to gradual scrapping of various ships put into operation back in soviet times.

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    “A considerable number of modern dry cargo carriers are being built by USC shipyards today, particularly by Krasnoye Sormovo. The shipyard holds leadership in Russia in terms of delivered RSD59 ships. By today, we have delivered 29 ships of this design”, comments Mikhail Pershin.

    New designs of dry cargo ships are also being developed in Russia today. In 2021, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) presented Finwhale-8000, a cargo ship with the maximum content of domestic components and materials. The ship of mixed sea/river class will be intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain and containers in holds and on hold covers) as well as dangerous goods. Its maximum deadweight will be 8,000 tonnes.

    According to earlier statements, Krasnoye Sormovo has built about 40% of dry cargo ships and tankers being operated in Russia today.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Photos contributed by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard

