  • Home
  • News
  • SEA-LNG analysis shows how LNG extends CII compliance far ahead of oil-based fuels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 10 18:24

    SEA-LNG analysis shows how LNG extends CII compliance far ahead of oil-based fuels

    The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) is set to shake up the vessel efficiency and emissions clauses in the charter party agreements from 2022 onwards. Analysis from multi-sector marine fuel coalition, SEA-LNG, has found that LNG-fuelled vessels will be able to continue operating as normal under the system until after 2030, while fossil LNG blended with bioLNG and renewable synthetic LNG will further extend compliance to 2050 and beyond.

    The analysis compared emissions for two identical 180k DWT Capesize vessels, one using conventional, oil-based marine fuels the other using LNG as a marine fuel. The results showed that the LNG-fuelled vessel immediately rated two grades higher than the conventionally fuelled vessel. LNG can be the difference between having a ‘moderate’ C-rated ship and having a ‘major superior’ A-rated ship on the IMO’s CII scale.

    The IMO are encouraging port authorities, governments and other stakeholders to offer incentives for ships with major superior A or superior B ratings. Meanwhile, leading cargo owners and charterers have recently strongly advocated the use of A or B rated vessels in their supply chains. The superior ratings that LNG can offer, provide a powerful competitive advantage to ship owners.

    LNG-fuelled vessels can also gain improved carbon intensity ratings by adopting drop-in carbon-neutral bioLNG in the short to medium term, or zero-carbon renewable synthetic LNG in the longer term. For example, the analysis showed that for every 10% increase in the content of these fuels in a blend with traditional LNG, the vessel gains two-years of additional compliance. By using bioLNG and renewable synthetic LNG, a vessel commissioned yesterday, today and in the future can retain a favourable CII rating as major superior A or superior B throughout its lifetime.

    CII is a gauge of how efficiently all ships transport cargo measured in grams of CO2 emitted per deadweight ton capacity and nautical mile. Coming into effect in 2023, vessel operators will be required to provide a baseline performance and receive initial ratings in 2024.

    CII thresholds will tighten annually, requiring operators to document vessel performance and demonstrate it has achieved the required threshold for the year. A ship’s carbon intensity rating, on an A-E scale will be officially recorded in the vessel’s Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP).

    In calculating the impact on CII grades of a change of fuel from HFO to LNG, SEA-LNG used a figure of 20% to represent likely emissions reductions across the broad range of vessel performance. This saving figure is derived from the 2nd Lifecycle GHG Emissions study by Sphera, which indicates that LNG-fuelled vessels are capable of achieving a reduction in their carbon footprint of as much as 30% on a tank-to-wake basis, when compared with an otherwise identical conventionally fuelled ship.

Другие новости по темам: IMO, SEA-LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 10

18:27 Georgia Ports handles 479,000 TEUs in January
18:24 SEA-LNG analysis shows how LNG extends CII compliance far ahead of oil-based fuels
18:02 World Shipping Council identified six critical pathways to zero carbon shipping
17:36 Saudi seaports achieve 5.3% growth in general cargo by handling 25 million tons in January 2022
17:26 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean
16:55 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for thirteen vessels
16:34 Furetank secures biogas supply as step towards fossil-free shipping
16:09 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika escorts a convoy of ships to the port of Pevek
15:13 Eastern Pacific Shipping announces investment in nine maritime startups
14:43 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
14:20 Stevedoring strike threat withdrawn in Finland
14:03 The Wight Shipyard announces merger with multinational shipbuilder OCEA
13:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2022
13:23 TotalEnergies withdraws from the North Platte Deep Water Project
12:42 States urged to accept treaty amendments to expand IMO Council
12:19 APM Terminals now operates with the most advanced TOS in the port of Valencia
11:37 Throughput of Baku International Trade Sea Port in 2021 grew by 14.6% YoY
10:56 Valery Yemets appointed as General Director of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka
10:34 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Feb 10
10:30 PrimeServ retrofits greenest-ever SCR System for German cruise ship
10:15 MOL Group bunkering vessel successfully operates using biodiesel fuel
09:55 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9
09:51 Forth Ports acquires OM Heavy Lift to offer full service package for offshore renewables
09:39 Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:18 Crude oil prices continue rising

2022 February 9

18:32 Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
18:07 Tanker Timofey Guzhenko participated in Barents Sea rescue
17:45 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)
17:03 International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit
16:56 Egypt reviews international offers to establish green hydrogen projects in SCZone
16:30 MOL signs charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker to serve Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
16:24 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y
16:11 Keppel secures contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
16:00 TransContainer increased container handling at its largest terminals in 2021
15:36 Net profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk for 2021 surged 6.2 times to $18 billion
15:13 Maritime authorities of Singapore and Indonesia sign MoU
14:55 RF Government’s allocations for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov exceeded RUB 470 million
14:23 P&O Ferries introduces Free Digital ‘Travel Wallet’ to help freight customers overcome Brexit complexities
14:03 STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements
13:48 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2022 rose by 10.5%
13:26 Shell and GTT join forces to accelerate the development and innovation of Liquid Hydrogen technologies
12:12 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
11:12 ABS сertifies Caterpillar’s Engine Health Analytics
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Feb 09
10:20 Port of Antwerp deploys drones to detect floating debris
10:09 Maersk vessels live feed meteorologists around the globe with weather data
09:30 Inaugural LNG bunkering for world’s first dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8
09:14 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves

2022 February 8

18:42 Maersk awarded Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year and Intl. Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot
18:14 DP World reports volume growth of 9.4% in 2021
18:01 Leningrad Region authorities got no initiatives from Belarus on construction of port facilities this year
17:03 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "Stellar Symphony"
16:59 Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet
16:22 Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:58 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY
15:34 Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg
15:12 MOL and PETRONAS sign MoU on liquefied CO2 transportation for CCUS
14:43 Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam
14:25 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks