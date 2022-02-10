2022 February 10 12:19

APM Terminals now operates with the most advanced TOS in the port of Valencia

APM Terminals Valencia has successfully completed the implementation of Navis N4 as its new terminal operating system (TOS), according to the company's release. A process that began last Friday night, 4 February, with the scheduled interruption of operations for the migration of data, followed by the restart of the vessel operations during the weekend, as well as on Monday in the land part. Both will gradually increase their performance as issues related to the process are addressed.



Navis N4 is the world standard for operating systems in APM Terminals' global network, and will enable its Valencia facility to have the most advanced TOS in the port, improve processes and optimize its planning to increase productivity, with the aim of continuing to grow to become one of the leading terminals in the Mediterranean.



APM Terminals Valencia invested 5 million dollars in Navis N4 and spent more than 2 years setting up and training the team to provide access to the best management tools and the possibility of increasing the yard's capacity by 10%.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in the company's global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.