  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico...
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 9 17:45

    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):
     Origin: From Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France Atlantic, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, UK, Portugal & Spain Atlantic (Gijon, Bilbao, Vigo)
     Destination: To Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia Pacific coast (Buenaventura) & Mexico Pacific coast (Ensenada, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas)
     Equipment: Dry only (excluding NOR)
     Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)
     Amount: EUR 1,000 per container
     Date of application: March 1st, 2022 for Peru, Chile & Mexico ; March 10th, 2022 for Ecuador & Colombia (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 9

18:32 Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
18:07 Tanker Timofey Guzhenko participated in Barents Sea rescue
17:45 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)
17:03 International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit
16:56 Egypt reviews international offers to establish green hydrogen projects in SCZone
16:30 MOL signs charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker to serve Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
16:24 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y
16:11 Keppel secures contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
16:00 TransContainer increased container handling at its largest terminals in 2021
15:36 Net profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk for 2021 surged 6.2 times to $18 billion
15:13 Maritime authorities of Singapore and Indonesia sign MoU
14:55 RF Government’s allocations for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov exceeded RUB 470 million
14:23 P&O Ferries introduces Free Digital ‘Travel Wallet’ to help freight customers overcome Brexit complexities
14:03 STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements
13:48 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2022 rose by 10.5%
13:26 Shell and GTT join forces to accelerate the development and innovation of Liquid Hydrogen technologies
12:12 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
11:12 ABS сertifies Caterpillar’s Engine Health Analytics
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Feb 09
10:20 Port of Antwerp deploys drones to detect floating debris
10:09 Maersk vessels live feed meteorologists around the globe with weather data
09:30 Inaugural LNG bunkering for world’s first dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8
09:14 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves

2022 February 8

18:42 Maersk awarded Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year and Intl. Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot
18:14 DP World reports volume growth of 9.4% in 2021
18:01 Leningrad Region authorities got no initiatives from Belarus on construction of port facilities this year
17:03 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "Stellar Symphony"
16:59 Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet
16:22 Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:58 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY
15:34 Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg
15:12 MOL and PETRONAS sign MoU on liquefied CO2 transportation for CCUS
14:43 Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam
14:25 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
13:41 Damen’s second Marine Aggregate Dredger 3500 enters service
13:36 Revolutionary Damen Fast Crew Supplier 7011 begins final commissioning
13:34 Rosatomflot to create Unified Platform of NSR Digital Services
13:02 T&E conducts study of CO2 emissions in European seaports
12:13 Royal Wagenborg renews contract with Castor Marine for long-term and expanded fleet connectivity
11:57 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency signed shipbuilding contracts for 64 fishing ships and 41 crab catchers
11:29 Paul Voortmeijer appointed as General Director of Van Oord RDMC
11:18 LNG supply and demand creates continued volatility - Thanos Felios
11:18 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port more than doubled in January 2022
10:56 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 slated for September 12-14
10:35 Container Shipping Conference will be held on 18-20 May 2022 as a virtual event
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on February 08
09:47 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry recognized as world's best ice-class Ro-Pax 2021
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of February 7
09:14 Crude oil prices are slightly down

2022 February 7

18:12 MOL and partners set world records for time and distance in autonomous navigation with sea trial using large commercial car ferry
18:01 KSK Grain Terminal loaded first 100,000-ton grain vessel
17:38 Oboronlogistics completed multimodal international transportation of commercial cargo to Southeast Asia
17:05 BAWAT, Green Swan Partners and Monstrant Viam form a new JV, Freedom Ballast
17:04 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.2% in January’22
16:55 MSC Cruises reveales the details of the Winter 2022/2023 programme
16:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt
16:19 LUKOIL Group's hydrocarbon production in 2021 rose by 4.7% YoY
15:57 LUGAPORT terminal to welcome first railcars in June 2022
15:35 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore