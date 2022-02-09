-
2022 February 9 17:45
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):
Origin: From Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France Atlantic, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, UK, Portugal & Spain Atlantic (Gijon, Bilbao, Vigo)
Destination: To Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia Pacific coast (Buenaventura) & Mexico Pacific coast (Ensenada, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas)
Equipment: Dry only (excluding NOR)
Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)
Amount: EUR 1,000 per container
Date of application: March 1st, 2022 for Peru, Chile & Mexico ; March 10th, 2022 for Ecuador & Colombia (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM