2022 February 9 17:45

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):

Origin: From Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France Atlantic, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, UK, Portugal & Spain Atlantic (Gijon, Bilbao, Vigo)

Destination: To Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia Pacific coast (Buenaventura) & Mexico Pacific coast (Ensenada, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas)

Equipment: Dry only (excluding NOR)

Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)

Amount: EUR 1,000 per container

Date of application: March 1st, 2022 for Peru, Chile & Mexico ; March 10th, 2022 for Ecuador & Colombia (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice