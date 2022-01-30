2022 January 30 12:52

New date of World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition slated for May

World Hydrogen 2022 dates have changed from March to May due to Omicron uncertainties and travel restrictions



The Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) in partnership with the Province of Zuid Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have announced the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition will now take place on 9-11 May 2022 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said in its news release.



World Hydrogen 2022 was due to take place in March. However, the recent Omicron variant has created uncertainty around restrictions and international travel, making it necessary to find an alternative date allowing for wider participation at the event in person.



The World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition is hosted in partnership with the Province of Zuid Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam. Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority said: 'Rotterdam’s existing ecosystem of hydrogen off-takers, its existing tank terminals, its world class companies, its international network and its ambitious plans and proven track record of developing world-class facilities, will work as an accelerator for hydrogen activities. The annual summit and exhibition about actual developments is a logical addition to this.'



Explaining the decision to change dates for World Hydrogen 2022, Chris Hugall, Managing Director, Sustainable Energy Council, said: 'We’ve had unprecedented interest in this year’s World Hydrogen 2022, however the recent Omicron variant is creating uncertainty around international travel making it difficult for the industry to plan its participation in March, and we’ve had to find alternate dates.'



'We are confident the new dates will allow for wider participation at the event in person and provide the added benefit of a larger exhibition space to welcome an even greater global audience of hydrogen players, in a secure environment.'



The Sustainable Energy Council said it held important discussions with the World Hydrogen 2022 sponsors and supporters ahead of the announcement. These conversations highlighted the need to move the event dates to ensure the industry can meet face-to-face and maximise partnership-building and key knowledge-share that is crucial at this stage in order to deliver on the hydrogen economy promise and 2030-2050 climate goals.



Hugall said: 'There’s never been greater urgency to decarbonise across sectors and deliver on the energy transition. World Hydrogen 2022 will provide the one-stop platform for hydrogen business, policy and finance to build key relationships and consolidate the energy market of the future.'



World Hydrogen 2022 will be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy and will be attended by more than 3000 attendees including Energy Ministers and industry experts, and over 100 exhibiting companies who are pioneers setting the roadmap ahead for a thriving hydrogen industry.



The organisers are working closely with the Government to ensure a COVID safe event, in line with the latest developments and recommendations. More information on the upgraded measures will be published closer to the event dates.