2022 January 27 14:42

DP World joins forces with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Global leader in supply chain solutions DP World reinforces its commitment to being a world leader in sustainability by entering a strategic partnership with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (the Center), according to Unifeeder's release.

Launched in 2020 as an independent, not-for-profit organization, the Center is undertaking intensive research and development to find practical ways to decarbonize the maritime industry through several global initiatives.

As a partner, DP World is committing to long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry. DP World will make several of its specialists available to the Center in Copenhagen to provide insights to end-to-end supply chains and help demonstrate and test new solutions across the value chain in a live setting.



