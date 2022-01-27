2022 January 27 14:04

FESCO launches regular container train from Vladivostok to Ulyanovsk

FESCO Transportation Group announces launching of a regular container train FESCO Volga Shuttle on route Vladivostok – Ulyanovsk.

Trains will depart regularly once every 10 days from Commercial Port Vladivostok (CPV, a FESCO company) and arrive at railway station Ulyanovsk-3. Transit time will be 11 days. The basis of cargo flow of the new service will be formed by consumer goods and car parts.



The service is aimed at improving quality of customer service of the Group in the Volga region and provides the possibility to deliver goods “to door” to such cities as Saransk, Tolyatti, Samara, Cheboksary, Kazan, Penza and Naberezhnye Chelny.



The first regular train loaded with 60 forty-foot FESCO containers has arrived to station of destination on January 22.



This is the eighth train service from Vladivostok to cities of Russia available to customers of the Group.