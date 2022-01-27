2022 January 27 13:40

Swissterminal starts a new rail link between the port of Antwerp and Ottmarsheim

Swissterminal AG's new Schweizerzug connection between the port of Antwerp and Ottmarsheim (France) will offer new transport opportunities to the three-country point of France, Switzerland and Germany from January 2022, according to the company's release. This service will start with three direct round trips per week and will offer the fastest connection between Antwerp and the Alsace region.

This offering will provide an efficient and economical transportation alternative and will alleviate supply chain congestion in the region.

Throughput in Ottmarsheim will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In Antwerp, the handling days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through the container terminals from DP World AG, MPET, PSA. Customers using the service benefit from favourable pick-up and delivery times and a range of additional container services from Swissterminal, such as maintenance/repair and reefer services.

With this new rail service, Swissterminal will not only be meeting market demand with sustainable connections to the port, but also taking a step towards its goal of transforming Ottmarsheim into a rail hub for the entire three-country region.