2022 January 27 11:30

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Queen heads to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking

Tallink Grupp says Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Baltic Queen will today depart from Tallinn and head to the BLRT ship repair yard in Naantali, Finland for planned regular dry-docking, scheduled from 27 January until 9 February 2022.

During the docking, many technical upgrades and underwater hull works will be carried out, including maintenance of the vessel’s bow thrusters, maintenance of overboard valves, pumps, coolers, and also the installation of EnergoProFin propeller hubs, the aim of which is to increase the vessel’s energy efficiency and achieve fuel saving.

In addition to the technical works, the vessel’s passenger areas will also be refreshed with the replacement of carpets in stairwells, on stairs and some bars and restaurants and other minor repair and maintenance works planned. All with the aim of enhancing the comfort and travel experiences for the company’s customers ahead of the 2022 spring and summer high season.

“Baltic Queen is an extremely popular vessel among Tallink customers and ever since we re-opened the Tallinn-Stockholm route in July 2021, we have seen that customers are keen to get on board one of their favourite vessels and enjoy the short cruise breaks on the Baltic Sea between Tallinn and Stockholm when other travel options continue to be limited due to COVID,” captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship Management at Tallink Grupp said.

“We are working hard to get all our vessels equipment, upgraded and refreshed during the current low season when many of our vessels are temporarily laid up, so we can head into the high season confidently with all our ships in the best shape,” Tuulik added.

Baltic Queen is scheduled to start operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route on Friday, 18 February with departures from Tallinn and Stockholm every other day.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates a number of ferry routes on the Baltic Sea under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.