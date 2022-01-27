2022 January 27 10:56

Throughput of Temryuk port in 2021 rose by 10.3% YoY

Handling of grain rose by 36%, coal – by 30%

In January-December 2021, seaport of Temryuk handled 4.56 million tonnes of cargo (+10.3%, year-on-year), says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



The growth should be mainly attributed to handling of coal, oil products and grain. Handling of oil products rose by 12.5% to 2.26 million tonnes, coal – by 30% to 920,000 tonnes, grain – by 36% to 506,200 tonnes.

The number of calls grew by 4.7%: from 1,126 calls in 2020 to 1,179 calls in 2021.

In December 2021, the port handled 380,800 tonnes of cargo with the number of calls totaling 95.