  • 2022 January 26 17:41

    Shearwater GeoServices awarded Western Australia multicomponent surveys by Santos

    The program covers the Keraudren North Extension in the Bedout Basin, and the Petrel Sub-Basin 3D survey

    Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) says it has been awarded two multicomponent surveys offshore Western Australia by Santos.

    The two-month program covers the Keraudren North Extension with an area of approximately 680 sqkm in the Bedout Basin, and the Petrel Sub-Basin 3D survey of approximately 1,100 sqkm. The Geo Coral will conduct data acquisition on both projects using a multicomponent streamer system starting in February 2022.

    About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS
    Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, Schlumberger, and GC Rieber Shipping ASA.

