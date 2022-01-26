2022 January 26 15:58

Avenir sells the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel

Avenir LNG Limited has entered into a long-term Joint Cooperation Agreement (“JCA”) with Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co., Ltd (“SSES”) a Chinese joint venture between Shanghai International Port Group (“SIPG”) and Shenergy Group (“Shenergy”) which is responsible in delivering LNG bunker to CMA CGM’s container ships on behalf of SIPG. Under the JCA, Avenir will be responsible for the global marketing of LNG bunkering services in Shanghai Port as well as support SSES with operational and technical services to ensure seamless LNG bunkering operations for the CMA CGM containerships and future customers.

This important milestone expands Avenir’s bunkering network into the rapidly growing Chinese market adding another hub to its existing bunkering network in the Mediterranean, North West Europe and Malaysia.

In support of establishing Shanghai as a leading LNG bunkering hub, Avenir sold its first newbuild 20,000 cbm Avenir Allegiance to SSES. The Avenir Allegiance is the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel and it will provide LNG to the biggest LNG bunker customer at the largest container port in the world. The vessel sale released significant cash back to Avenir. The proceeds will be used to enhance Avenir’s working capital position and fund future growth opportunities.



About Avenir LNG:

Collaborating globally with partners to unlock new markets for natural gas, Avenir LNG is a leading provider of small-scale LNG solutions to off-grid industry, power plants and marine transport.