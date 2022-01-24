2022 January 24 13:07

Royal Dutch Shell plc changes its name to Shell plc

Shell plc (Shell) confirmed its name has changed from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc.



Shell announced the Board’s decision to change its name to Shell plc on December 20, 2021. This change has now taken effect.



Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have been informed of this name change and it is anticipated that Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange will reflect the change of name on Tuesday January 25, 2022, while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Monday January 31, 2022.



Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.



The ISINs, SEDOLs, CUSIPs and ticker symbols of the company’s A shares and B shares and A ADSs and B ADSs will remain unchanged for the time being but will change in accordance with the remaining steps of the Simplification as set out in the announcement released on December 20, 2021. The Company’s Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) remains 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70.