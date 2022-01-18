2022 January 18 14:14

GTT receives two orders for the tank design of new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, at the end of 2021, two orders, each for the tank design of one new LNGC, according to the company's release.

The first LNGC will be built by the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. This order concerns a vessel which will offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.

The second LNGC, which order was received from a shipyard whose name remains confidential at this stage, will have a smaller capacity and will be fitted with GTT's NO96 L03+ membrane containment system. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2023.