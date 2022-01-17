  • Home
  • 2022 January 17 11:49

    Vostochny Port increased its throughput by 14.4% over five years

    Image source: Vostochny Port
    In 2021, coal was mostly shipped by Vostochny Port to Japan, China, Taiwan and Korean Republic

    In January-December 2021, Vostochny Port JSC handled 26.57 million tonnes of cargo. According to the stevedore, cargo handling over the recent five years has increased by 14.4% from 23.22 million tonnes in 2017.

    In 2021, the company handled 25.03 million tonnes of coal, 1.44 million tonnes of ferrous metal, 0.01 million tonnes of aluminum products, 0.07 million tonnes of crushed stone and 0.02 million tonnes of containerized cargo (4,435 TEUs). Vostochny Port handled 529 large ships including 30 Capesize bulkers of over 100,000 dwt and 294 Panamax ships of 50dwt to 100,000 dwt.

    Last year, coal was mostly shipped by Vostochny Port to Japan (32% of the total volume, or 8.4 million tonnes), China (21%, 5.5 million tonnes), Taiwan (14%, 3.8 million tonnes) Korean Republic (12%, 3.1 million tonnes), with the remaining 16% distributed to Vietnam (7%), India (5%), Malaysia (2%), Thailand (1%) and other countries of the region (2%). Metal products were shipped to Taiwan, USA, China, Indonesia, Phillipines, Hong Kong, Thailand and Korean Republic. It accounted for 5% of the terminal’s total throughput.

    According to the company, Vostochny Port continues modernization and transformation of its infrastructure into an export/import container hub as part of its business diversification programme. Improvement of port facilities, purchase of modern handling equipment, making of container trains bound for western borders of Russia is in full swing.

    The year of 2021 saw a number of records set by Vostochny Port in terms of volumes of cargo and handling of railcars.

    Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) operates Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2020, it handled 26.85 million tonnes of cargo.

    The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

    Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management. The key element of the company’s environment protection is the system of dust and wind protection facilities of more than 20 metes high and about 3 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East.

2022 January 17

