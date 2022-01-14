2022 January 14 15:56

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y

Photo by Valeria Klementyeva, IAA PortNews

In January-December 2021, Russian seaports handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 412.8 million tonnes (+2%), liquid bulk cargo – 422.4 million tonnes (+1.5%).



Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 1.9% to 94.3 million tonnes including 29.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.8%) and 65.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.0%).



The highest growth was demonstrated by the Baltic Basin – by 4.7%, year-on-year, to 252.8 million tonnes including 118.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.8%) and 134.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.6%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 1.9% to 256.8 million tonnes including 114.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.4%) and 142.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.4%).



The steepest fall was demonstrated by seaports in the Caspian Basin – by 14% to 7.0 million tonnes including 2.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-22.3%) and 4.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-8.0%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin gained 0.6% and totaled 224.3 million tonnes including 148.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.4%) and 75.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.0%).