2022 January 14 16:35

Shell signs contract with thyssenkrupp for green hydrogen plant

Shell has signed a contract with thyssenkrupp for the supply of the electrolysers with which the company intends to produce green hydrogen on the Maasvlakte from 2024, according to the port of Rotterdam's release.



Shell has not yet made a final investment decision for this plant. It is expected this spring. The Shell Holland Hydrogen 1 will have a capacity of 200 MW, making it the largest in Europe.