2022 January 14 17:06

HHLA Sky and the HPA form technology partnership at the Port of Hamburg

HHLA Sky, a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, and the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) have agreed to a comprehensive technology partnership, according to the company's release. Together, the companies want to make it possible to use automated drones within the Port of Hamburg. This technology will assist in finding many promising solutions for logistical, sensory or coordinative processes.



HHLA Sky has a developed a technologically leading control centre for the operation and monitoring of drones, and has introduced it on the global market. It connects the various HPA applications within the scope of the technology partnership to streamline processes that were previously labour-intensive so that devices can be operated more efficiently.



