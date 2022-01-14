2022 January 14 16:15

Maersk launches new reefer train service between Algeciras and Marin

A.P. Moller- Maersk (Maersk) launches a new rail service for reefer cargo between its Andalucía hub and Galicia, according to the company's release.

The new service departs from Algeciras port in Cadiz and arrives at Marin port (Pontevedra) every Friday at midday.

This new train service is intended to give Galician firms with agility, flexibility, and resiliency.

The carbon footprint of cargo flows is one of the most important topics on the agenda of many enterprises around the world and Maersk is committed to achieving net zero emissions for all its activities by 2040, helping this way customers to fulfil theirs ESG strategies.

Maersk is launching this new service with a weekly call from Wednesday to Friday, but it expects to be able to scale the service up in response to rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation modes.

For project coordination, Maersk has relied on the involvement and support from Algeciras port authority, Marin port authority, Ria de Pontevedra, Marin Container Terminal, Temarin -Grupo Pérez Torres and the health ministry regulations.

