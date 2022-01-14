2022 January 14 12:00

United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 19 ships in 2021

Image source: USC

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has shared its preliminary operational results of 2021. According to the company’s statement it delivered 19 military and civil ships to the customers.

In 2021, the company delivered six new warships including three nuclear-powered submarines, Knyaz Oleg, Kazan and Novosibirsk. Similar scope of deliveries in the segment of nuclear-powered submarines was previously seen only in soviet period.

RF Navy also took the delivery of newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov, diesel-electric submarine of Project 636 Magadan, logistics support vessel (LSV) Vsevolod Bobrov. USC’s Amursky Shipyard also laid down strategic nuclear-powered submarines Dmitry Donskoy and Knyaz Potemkin of Project Borey-A, corvettes Grozny, Bravy and Buiny. USC’s Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down Afanasy Ivannikov, mine countermeasures vessel.

Commercial customers took the delivery of 12 vessels including icebreaker Sibir, the second ship in a series of the world’s most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers. The first serial icebreaker Sibir will operate in the Northern Sea Route waters together with icebreaker Arktika.

Large processing trawlers Barentsevo Morye and Norvezhskoye Morye joined the fishing fleet of USC customers. The corporation also delivered Pavel Leonov, ferry of Project PV22.

Having successfully completed its trials on the Volga river, Peotr Veliky, cruise ship of Project PV300VD is being prepared for the first tourist season.

Nevsky Shipyard laid down two research vessels (RVs) of Project 17050 named Professor Anatoly Yelizarov and Professor Peotr Moiseyev, Sredne Nevsky Shipyard laid down passenger ship of Project A45-90.2 named Victor Astafyev.

The share of USC’s revenues from civil shipbuilding is to make 22% which shows a permanent growth. By 2030, USC plans to raise this share to 50% through increased investments in modernization of production facilities and the programme aimed at support of civil shipbuilding.