  Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022
  • 2022 January 13 16:45

    Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022

    CMA CGM announces the signature of Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product, which will launch in April 2022 with 42 services and an annual capacity of 22.4 million TEUs on the world’s major trade routes.
     
    With the signature of Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product, the CMA CGM Group continues to support its customers’ business amid strong demand for transport, by expanding its range of services to serve more ports, with direct calls and improved transit times starting from April 2022.
     
    The competitive offering built on:
     352 containerships, of which 121 will be operated by the CMA CGM Group, which continues to play a leading role within the alliance
     42 services
     an estimated total annual capacity of around 22.4 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units)
     a comprehensive offering for Transpacific trade with 23 services, including a new service between Asia and the east coast of the United States (CBX operated by CMA CGM), two new services between Asia and the west coast of the United States (CENX operated by COSCO and SEAX operated by COSCO/OOCL) and a service upgrade between China and the west coast of the United States (PRX operated by CMA CGM with seven 15,000-TEU ships)
     a game-changing offering between Asia and Europe with 7 services and the deployment of nine, 23,000-TEU, LNG-powered ships on FAL 1
     an enhanced offering between Asia and the Mediterranean with an upgrade to two services operated by CMA CGM (MEX 1 with nine 15,000-TEU, LNG-powered ships and PHOEX with five 8,500-TEU ships)
     2 Transatlantic services connecting northern Europe with the east coast of the United States and with the Gulf of Mexico
    · the only alliance offering 4 dedicated services between Asia and the Middle East and 2 Asia-Red Sea services
    Launched in spring 2017, Ocean Alliance is the world’s largest operational alliance between shipping companies on the world’s major trade routes.
     
    The CMA CGM Group already operates 15 dual-fuel, liquefied natural gas-powered ships under the aegis of Ocean Alliance. The CMA CGM Group’s entire e-methane ready fleet will expand to 44 ships by year-end 2024.

    Since 2017, CMA CGM has chosen to invest in dual-fuel vessels that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and allow to almost fully reduce atmospheric pollutant emissions. This represents a first step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The engine installed on these vessels is already capable of using BioLNG from biomethane (-67% in CO₂ emissions) or synthetic methane (including e-methane.
     
    About CMA CGM

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 545 vessels, in 2020 the Group transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 400,000 tons of air freight and 2.8 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

    Committed to the energy transition in shipping, and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a target of carbon neutrality by 2050. An approach involving ongoing improvement which brings concrete results, with a decrease of 4% in the total CO₂ emissions of the Group in 2020.

    Through the CMA CGM Foundation, every year the Group helps thousands of children through its actions to promote education for all and equal opportunity. The CMA CGM Foundation also acts in humanitarian crises that require an emergency response by mobilizing the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to bring humanitarian supplies around the world.

    Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in Marseilles where its head office is located. In the United States, CMA CGM Group, which is headquartered in Norfolk, Va., employs more than 12,000 people. Its subsidiary, American President Lines (APL), operates a fleet of U.S.-flagged vessels and supports U.S. territories and American military stationed around the world.

2022 January 13

