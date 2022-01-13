2022 January 13 16:45

Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022

CMA CGM announces the signature of Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product, which will launch in April 2022 with 42 services and an annual capacity of 22.4 million TEUs on the world’s major trade routes.



With the signature of Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product, the CMA CGM Group continues to support its customers’ business amid strong demand for transport, by expanding its range of services to serve more ports, with direct calls and improved transit times starting from April 2022.



The competitive offering built on:

352 containerships, of which 121 will be operated by the CMA CGM Group, which continues to play a leading role within the alliance

42 services

an estimated total annual capacity of around 22.4 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units)

a comprehensive offering for Transpacific trade with 23 services, including a new service between Asia and the east coast of the United States (CBX operated by CMA CGM), two new services between Asia and the west coast of the United States (CENX operated by COSCO and SEAX operated by COSCO/OOCL) and a service upgrade between China and the west coast of the United States (PRX operated by CMA CGM with seven 15,000-TEU ships)

a game-changing offering between Asia and Europe with 7 services and the deployment of nine, 23,000-TEU, LNG-powered ships on FAL 1

an enhanced offering between Asia and the Mediterranean with an upgrade to two services operated by CMA CGM (MEX 1 with nine 15,000-TEU, LNG-powered ships and PHOEX with five 8,500-TEU ships)

2 Transatlantic services connecting northern Europe with the east coast of the United States and with the Gulf of Mexico

· the only alliance offering 4 dedicated services between Asia and the Middle East and 2 Asia-Red Sea services

Launched in spring 2017, Ocean Alliance is the world’s largest operational alliance between shipping companies on the world’s major trade routes.



The CMA CGM Group already operates 15 dual-fuel, liquefied natural gas-powered ships under the aegis of Ocean Alliance. The CMA CGM Group’s entire e-methane ready fleet will expand to 44 ships by year-end 2024.

Since 2017, CMA CGM has chosen to invest in dual-fuel vessels that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and allow to almost fully reduce atmospheric pollutant emissions. This represents a first step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The engine installed on these vessels is already capable of using BioLNG from biomethane (-67% in CO₂ emissions) or synthetic methane (including e-methane.



