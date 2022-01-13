2022 January 13 11:23

PTP to invest over EUR 150m following record volumes in 2021

The Malaysian Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between APM Terminals (30%) and the MMC Group, will invest more than EUR 150 million (M750 mln) to expand its capacity this year, its chief executive officer, Marco Neelsen said.

The Port set a new milestone last month by becoming the first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 11 million TEUs throughput volume in a year as a result of 14% growth vs 2020. The final volume figure was revealed by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Song and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at an event on 7 January 2022.

Wee said that the ministry is proud of PTP’s latest and historic accomplishment and congratulated PTP for such an amazing achievement.

“At the time when other ports around the world are still reeling from the impact caused by various business and operational issues due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, rising freight costs, port congestions, vessel blockages, equipment and manpower shortages and many more, PTP has shown great resilience in navigating through these challenges,” he said.



Commenting on the growth, Chief Executive Officer, Marco Neelsen said, “The port, which currently has a capacity of 11.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), would grow to 12.5 million TE within the next six months. We will receive 18 new Quayside and Yard Cranes, as well as an ongoing yard expansion.

"Furthermore, we plan to add one more berth close to Berth 1 which we want to use, among others, to expand our footprint for cargo to and from Sumatra," he told reporters at the PTP 11 million TEUs milestone celebration, which took place on January 7, 2022.

Apart from terminal footprint, Neelsen said the investment would focus on improving efficiency and customer experience.

"We are currently expanding our Free Zone with the development of an 81-acre site in Tanjung Adang Which is planned to be concluded by early 2023,” he said. PTP has registered a total volume of 11.2 million TEUs at the end of 2021, a 14 per cent increase in its yearly Volume, compared to 9.8 million TEUs in 2020. It is also among 20 top ports in the world that recorded a double-digit growth last year.