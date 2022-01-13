2022 January 13 12:10

Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports discuss zero-emissions goals progress

Learn about the progress the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are making toward the goals of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan during a Tuesday, Feb. 1, meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be virtual, from 10 a.m. to noon. To participate in the meeting, click here to register and you will receive instructions on participating via computer or phone.

Regular advisory meetings were called for as part of the CAAP Update approved by the Long Beach and Los Angeles boards of Harbor Commissioners in November 2017.

The CAAP 2017 Update is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emission future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 90% for diesel particulate matter, 63% for nitrogen oxides, and 97% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gasses from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.

The ports will take public comments at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation issues. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website’s Stakeholder Advisory Group page prior to the meeting.