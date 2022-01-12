2022 January 12 17:10

Tanger Med port complex achieves new record in the Mediterranean with more than 7 million TEUs

7,173,870 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) containers were handled in Tanger Med port complex, up by 24% compared to 2020, according to the company's release. This traffic results from the steady ramp-up of Tanger Med 2 port after the successive commissioning of the terminals TC4 in 2019 and TC3 in 2021.

This result confirms the leadership of Tanger Med in the Mediterranean and Africa, and consolidates the position of this major hub for global maritime alliances led respectively by Maersk Line, CMA CGM and Hapag Lloyd.



101,054,713 tons of goods were handled for the first time in Tanger Med port complex, up by 25% compared to 2020.

Indeed, the tonnage handled by Tanger Med port complex represents more than 50% of the overall tonnage handled by all Moroccan ports.



The port complex handled 407,459 trucks in 2021, up by 14% compared to 2020. This traffic was mainly driven by the resumption of industrial exports as well as by the good performance of the agricultural season and agro-industrial exports.



429,509 new vehicles were handled at the two vehicle terminals of Tanger Med port in 2021, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year. The traffic mainly includes:

278,651 Renault vehicles including 250,532 for export

A rise in exports of PSA vehicles: 100,030 cars exported



Liquid bulk traffic has increased by 9% compared to 2020. It recorded a total traffic of 8,744,900 tons of hydrocarbons handled.



Solid bulk traffic recorded a total of 342,804 tons processed, an increase of 13% compared to 2020 driven by the traffic of steel coils, wind blades and grain.



587,320 passengers crossed Tanger Med Port in 2021, down by 14% from 2020.



10,902 vessels called at Tanger Med in 2021, up by 12% from 2020. Over the past year, the port complex has welcomed nearly 929 mega-ships (over 290 meters in size).

These performances accomplished during 2021 affirm the position of the port complex as a major strategic hub but also its key role as a privileged logistics platform serving the national logistic competitiveness.

The achievements are the result of the continued collaboration of all the partners of Tanger Med port complex. Particularly ship-owners, concessionaires, local authorities and administrations.