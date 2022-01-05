2022 January 5 15:42

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier upgrades Brave Tern with 1600t crane

In accordance with the previously announced vessel upgrade programme, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has executed a firm contract with Huisman for a second 1600t crane to upgrade Brave Tern. Installation is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Once upgraded, Brave Tern will be able to install foundations and all known next generation offshore wind turbines, according to the company's release.

The upgrade programme is initiated to ensure that FOWIC’s fleet of vessels follow market needs and remain competitive – also when the next turbine generations are coming to the market. The ongoing upgrade and crane replacement works on Bold Tern at Keppel Fels in Singapore is progressing according to plan and budget. The crane order is another important milestone in the overall fleet development program. With three vessels that will be upgraded and plans for a newbuild, FOWIC is investing to have a diversified, highly competitive fleet to meet the overall growth in the offshore wind market.



A crane upgrade programme has been initiated for the three vessels, with work progressing well with the first upgrade on Bold Tern with planned completion early 2022. The new cranes and sponsons installed will secure enhanced turbine transport and installation capacity and bring the three vessels on par with announced newbuilds. The vessels will be able to install the 13-15 MW turbines, but also bigger turbines if they come to market.

FOWIC aims to construct a fourth vessel to supplement existing fleet. The design leverages on Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s unique industry experience and client dialogues. This will reinforce the company’s leading market position in a growing market, and secure optimization of fleet utilization and economies of scale.