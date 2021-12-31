2021 December 31 17:13

CMA CGM to reshuffle its Mozambique offer ex Asia

CMA CGM proceeds to a reshuffling of its Mozambique offer ex Asia, according to the company's release.

Beira and Maputo will continue to be offered weekly on CMA CGM direct MOZEX service, while Nacala will be offered in transshipment via Colombo on it's ASEA 1 and NOURA services.

The MOZEX rotations will therefore be:

Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Pointe des Galets – Maputo – Beira – Port Louis – Singapore

This change will enable to ensure a regular and timely product ex Asia to all Mozambique ports, as a response to the local port congestion.