2021 December 30 16:47

Havila Shipping to charter out its three PSVs in 2022 to Equinor Energy and Amilcar Petroleum

Havila Shipping has secured three contracts for its Platform Supply Vessels (PSV). The charterers are Equinor Energy AS and Amilcar Petroleum. The chartered vessels include Havila Clipper (daily options until Jan 15, 2022), Havila Borg (daily options until Jan 11, 2022 and delivery to Amilcar Petroleum between Jan 15 and Feb 15) and Havila Commander.



Havila Shipping is a leading supplier of services to the international offshore industry under long-term contracts. Havila Shipping is located in Fosnavåg on the west coast of Norway. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and operates 23 vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply and multi-field rescue recovery services. In addition, Havila Shipping has management for six ships.