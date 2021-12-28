  • Home
  Admiralty Shipyards announces the 677 Lada-class submarine Kronstadt sea trials P1 completion
    The shipyard readies for Phase 2 of the submarine shipbuilder’s sea trials

    Photo courtesy of Admiralty Shipyards
    Admiralteyskie Verfi (Admiralty Shipyards) says it has completed the first phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials of the Kronstadt, a submarine of Project 677.

    The first phase included the vessel speed and maneuverability tests. A team of shipyard engineers and the Navy’s crew carried out the submarine’s reballasting and stability trials, tested the ship’s sonar, navigation and communication systems, and checked its slewing mast-hoisting gear.The shipyard is preparing the submarine for the trials second phase.

    The Kronshtadt, second diesel-electric submarine in a series of Project 677 ‘Lada’, was laid down in 2005. The Project 677 ‘Lada’ is the fourth generation of conventional submarines. The Lada-class vessels are considered to be the most promising diesel-electric submarines in Russia in terms of combat effectiveness and other performance characteristics. Admiralty Shipyards is the only enterprise capable of building submarines of this class.

    Key particulars: underwater speed - 21 knots, submerged endurance at a speed of 3 knots - 650 miles; maximum depth – 300 meters; surface displacement – 1,765 cubic meters; length — 66.8 meters; hull diameter — 7.1 meters; endurance - 45 days; complement – 35; number of torpedo tubes - 6 units; ammunition (missiles, torpedoes, mines), units/calibre - 18/533.

    About Admiralty Shipyards

    Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteyskie Verfi) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrates its 317th anniversary.

