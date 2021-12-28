2021 December 28 11:35

First phase of design documentaion development for modernization of R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh completed

Image source: IO RAS

The first phase of design documentaion development for modernization of R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh has been completed for Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS). The works are conducted by Russian company Nordic Engineering, says the company.

Phase 1 included the development of a rough design for modernization, development of a technical proposal for replacement of the propulsion unit as well as development of methods for detection of defects of the ship hull and cableware. The documentation has been approved by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The modernization project foresees replacement of the research equipment, deck equipment (including cargo cranes and winches), equipment for launching/lifting of deep submergence vehicles, power plant equipment, general and navigation equipment.

“We have developed and submitted to the customer 7 alternatives of the propulsion unit modernization. For each of them we have conducted a feasibility study, calculation of procurement works, assembling, commissioning and start-up works as well as estimation of operational costs in the mid-term. Upon completion of a comprehensive consideration of all the alternatives, a decision will be made on further elaboration in the framework of a detailed design and design documentation development”, said Nordic Engineering.

The design development is to be completed by 30 June 2022.

Russian research vessel Akademik Mstislav Keldysh was built in 1980 in Finland. The vessel particulars: length – 122.2 m, width – 17.82 m, depth – 10.04 m, draft – 5.9 m, displacement – 6,345 t.