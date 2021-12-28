2021 December 28 10:52

The Korean Register awards AIP for two green ammonia-fueled ammonia carrier and bunkering ships

The Korean Register (KR) awarded approval in principal (AIP) to two green ammonia-fueled ships at KR’s Seoul branch office on 15th December. One of the ships is a 60,000m3 ammonia-fueled ammonia carrier and the other is a 38,000m3 ammonia carrier/bunkering ship, developed by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD).



The AIP is the first result from the ‘Green Ammonia Marine Transport and Bunkering Consortium’ which was launched in May 2021. The consortium is comprised of six organizations - KR, LOTTE Fine Chemical, KSOE, LOTTE Global Logistics, HMM and POSCO.



The ships have been developed as eco-friendly ships that use ammonia as fuel and do not emit carbon during operations. The 60,000m3 ammonia-fueled carrier is currently the largest ship that can be docked at Korean ports.



The International Maritime Organization (IMO) aims to reduce ships' greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050 - compared to 2008 figures, and so many large companies in Europe, Singapore, and Japan are striving to commercialize decarbonized ships through the development of ammonia engines and ammonia fuel cell systems.



Green ammonia refers to the ammonia produced using new renewable energy without carbon dioxide emissions. Ammonia is attracting attention as an eco-friendly fuel with high commercial feasibility for next-generation ships due to its carbon dioxide free-combustion and few technical difficulties.



KR is further supporting the development of ammonia-related technologies through the presentation of AIP for ammonia bunkering ships developed by Navig8 and KmsEmec earlier this year, the development of its guidance for ammonia-fueled ships, and its work to provide customers with technical support to achieve decarbonization through the ‘Green Ammonia Marine Transport and Bunkering Consortium’.