2021 December 28 10:26

MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Dec 28

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined slightly on December 27:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 488.62 (-0.55)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 616.87 (-1.71)

MGO / USD/MT – 729.57 (-3.76)



As of December 27, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam by plus $10 (plus $8 the day before), in Houston by plus $16 (no changes). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $6 (minus $10 the day before), in Fujairah by minus $7 (minus $1 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the undercharge level increased by $6 on December 27.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 27 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $11 (no changes), Singapore - plus $61 (plus $62 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $52 (plus $51), in Houston – plus $14 (no changes). There were no significant changes registered on December 27.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.27: in Rotterdam - minus $ 28 (minus $34 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 22 (minus $25 the day before), minus $23 (minus $17 the day before) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $46 (no changes). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the decrease of overcharge level by $6) and Houston (the increase of overcharge level by $6).



We expect global bunker prices may rise today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-13 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 13-18 USD/MT, prices for MGO may add 15-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com