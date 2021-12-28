2021 December 28 09:43

Vladimir Putin refers to Zvezda as unprecedentedly large shipbuilding company that even SU did not have

The shipyard gave a significant impulse to modernization of Vladivostok and Primorsk Territory infrastructure

Bolshoy Kamen based shipyard Zvezda has become a leader of Russia’s shipbuilding industry and has goven a significant impulse to modernization of Vladivostok and the entire Primorsky Territory. At his annual news conference 23 December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the area development with journalists, says press center of the Primorsky Territory Government.

When answering a journalist’s question the President emphasized that the Far East has been and remains a priority of the state development in the 21st century and therefore requires special attention. It is Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, who is in charge of those issues.

“We need to develop the economy and create new modern, high-tech, interesting and high-paying jobs… Entire clusters are being built towards this end. As you know, there is Zvezda plant not far from Vladivostok which is an unprecedentedly large shipbuilding company that even the Soviet Union did not have. One of the largest dry docks has been built there. Now, we can – if necessary, of course – build large naval warships there, but we can also build, and we are already building, special-purpose civilian vessels for servicing offshore areas, working at sea, etc. This is all happening. Did you know that people from European Russia go to work there? Why? Because it is an interesting job, salaries are good. These jobs are for people with high skills… In general, we need to work in all these directions, and then life there will become attractive. There are plans in place; these are long-term projects. Still, work is underway and the situation is improving”, said Vladimir Putin.

According to Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, large enterprises located in Bolshoy Kamen contribute to rapid development of the municipality.

“It is obviously a growth point, a leader of shipbuilding in Russia which manufactures products not produced earlier, neither in the soviet period, nor later”, said the official commenting on the news conference held by the President.