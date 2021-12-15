2021 December 15 16:41

Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021

Saudi Arabia's seaports, witnessed a remarkable increase of 20.23% in the transshipment container traffic, with the total transshipment volume handled increasing by more than 442 standard containers compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest figures released by the Authority, the Kingdom's seaports tonnage handling increased by 10.37% reaching over 27 million tons of cargo, while the number of ships received at the ports increased by 5.60% compared to the same period of 2020 to reach 1,094.

The statistical indicator issued by MAWANI also revealed that the Saudi ports saw a 29.43% increase in the number of livestock reaching a total number of 225,000, while the number of passengers recorded an outstanding 45.67% increase reaching a total of number of 59,000.

Affected by the international supply and demand market, Saudi Arabia's seaports handled a combined total of 791,000 inbound and outbound standard containers in November 2021, witnessing a decrease by 1.88%. At the same time, the number of cars passing through the ports fell by 22.28 recording a total of 64,000 cars, while the total number of food declined by 28.54 to reach a total of 1.6 million tons.

MAWANI has been working in accordance with its strategic goals and initiatives to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector to consolidate Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub and facilitate its economic and social ambitions. The Authority has been developing the Kingdom's seaports by transforming them into attractive investment destinations that support the nation's flourishing trade as well as its economic development.