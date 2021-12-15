2021 December 15 09:55

PD Ports unveils new £0.5 million pound quayside warehouse at Groveport

PD Ports has unveiled its latest investment at Groveport on the River Trent – a £0.5 million pound warehouse facility that will boost trade efficiencies and reduce costs for port customers as part of a long-term plan to continue growing business on the Humber, according to the company's release.

The 10,000sq.ft. transit warehouse – an interim storage location for cargo – will improve the turnaround time on vessels carrying weather-sensitive cargo, including fertiliser and steel hollow sections, allowing for temporary, covered quayside storage before transportation to a main warehousing facility on site.

This investment will maximise the efficiency of the ship-to-shore cranes that move cargo from the vessels onto the quay, therefore decreasing the time vessels stay in port, providing a more cost-effective solution for customers in terms of chartering costs.

The new facility will accommodate a range of cargos that would usually require immediate transfer to covered warehousing for shelter from adverse weather conditions due to their sensitive nature.

Long-standing and much valued customer, All Steels Trading, will be one beneficiary of the new transit store, with steel hollow imports now able to be temporarily housed in covered, quayside storage whilst discharge completes and before transfer to All Steels Trading’s on-site warehouse.

PD Ports owns and operates five strategically positioned, well-connected and complementary sites on the Humber including Groveport, Hull, Howden, Immingham and Keadby.