2021 December 14 16:25

ABS publishes Guide for Life Extension of Floating Production Installations

ABS has further developed its industry-leading approach to aging offshore assets with publication of the Guide for Life Extension of Floating Production Installations.

The guidance supports operators looking to extend the operational life of a floating production installation (FPI) by outlining clear Class requirements with a focus on safety. It is informed by lessons learned from ABS-supported life extension projects and the findings of a series of FPI life extension joint development projects, according to ABS's release.

Critical issues addressed include pre-life extension data collection, hull corrosion rate, mooring fatigue assessment, rapid corrosion areas, wire rope, tendon, and composite repairs. The Guide is applicable to existing FPIs of all hull forms, including Ship-Type, Column Stabilized, and Tension Leg Platforms.



The Guide is the latest ABS initiative to support the industry with aging assets after bringing together leading companies in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) sector in August 2021 to address the safety challenges produced by a fleet where more than half of the ship type vessels are over 30-years-old and a quarter are over 40-years-old.

The working group, consisting of Chevron, Shell Trading (U.S.) Company, Petrobras, MODEC and SBM as well as The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry, and the U.S Coast Guard 8th District, led by ABS has already seen the creation of Joint Industry Projects (JIPs) aimed at using technology to tackle a range of FPSO safety issues. The efforts of this working group will produce outcomes that assist with the evaluation and potential acceptance of life extension.