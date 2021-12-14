2021 December 14 09:12

Crude futures head lower

Crude oil prices edge down 0.4%-0.79% on a statement of the Saudi Arabian energy minister



As of December 14, 07:50 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.4% lower at $ 74,09 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.79% to close at $ 70,73 a barrel.



Crude oil futures turned negative following a statement from the Saudi Arabian energy minister about a possible cut in investment in fossil fuels.