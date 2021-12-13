2021 December 13 17:06

ICTSI signs a 15-year extension of the concession for the Madagascar International Container Terminal

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and Société de Gestion du Port Autonome de Toamasina (SPAT) signed a 15-year extension of the concession for the Madagascar International Container Terminal, according to the company's release.

The concession extension runs from 2025 through to 2040. ICTSI has held the concession since 2005 through its wholly owned subsidiary Madagascar International Container Terminal Services Limited (MICTSL).

The extension agreement was signed by Mr. Valery Ramonjavelo, SPAT chairman, and Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI senior vice president and head of EMEA.

Other dignitaries present at the signing ceremony were the Minister of Transport and Meteorology, Minster of Justice and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Port of Toamasina is the main maritime gateway for Madagascar and MICTSL is the dedicated provider of state-of-the-art container handling services. Throughout its tenure MICTSL, working in conjunction with SPAT, has consistently added capacity and streamlined services in line with the needs of Madagascar’s diverse import and export community.

Significantly, the concession extension complements the USD639 million port expansion project now underway in Toamasina – with USD411 million provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and USD227 million by the Government of Madagascar.

The implementation of the port extension project guarantees the presence of modern port capacity over the long term.

Major container sector improvements include comprehensive quay and yard capacity expansions.

A new 756-meter container berth, with a draught of -16 meters alongside and equipped with ship-to-shore container gantries, is central to plans to provide for increases of vessel size up to a capacity of 14,000 TEUs.

Infrastructure improvements on the landside will see the addition of a 15-hectare container yard as well as a new gate complex, a modern workshop and extensive security infrastructure. Reefer capacity will be extended from the present 120 plugs to +400 plugs.











ABOUT MADAGASCAR INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES LIMITED

Madagascar International Container Terminal Services Limited (MICTSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) headquartered in the Philippines. In 2005, ICTSI signed a contract with Société de Gestion du Port Autonome de Toamasina (SPAT) to develop, manage and operate modern container terminal facilities in the Port of Toamasina, Madagascar’s main commercial port. ICTSI has progressively built on this initial commitment with MICTSL handling over 90 per cent of the country’s annual container throughput. (www.mictsl.mg)



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.