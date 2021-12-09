-
2021 December 9
Crude oil prices rise as concerns over omicron decrease
Crude oil prices rose by 0.71%-0.93%
As of December 9, 07:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.71 higher at $76.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.93% to $73.02 a barrel.
