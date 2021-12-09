  • Home
  • 2021 December 9 09:28

    Crude oil prices rise as concerns over omicron decrease

    Crude oil prices rose by 0.71%-0.93%

    As of December 9, 07:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.71 higher at $76.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.93% to $73.02 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices rise as concerns over omicron decrease.

2021 December 9

2021 December 8

2021 December 7

