2021 December 9 09:28

Crude oil prices rise as concerns over omicron decrease

Crude oil prices rose by 0.71%-0.93%



As of December 9, 07:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for February settlement were trading 0.71 higher at $76.35 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.93% to $73.02 a barrel.



Crude oil prices rise as concerns over omicron decrease.