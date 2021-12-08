2021 December 8 15:43

Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down three sea-going tugboats of Project Т3150-ZD

Image source: Zelenodolsk Shipyard

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky (part of “Ak Bars” Holding company’s Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars”) says it has laid down three multipurpose tugboats of Project Т3150-ZD today, 8 December 2021. The tugboats are multifunctional rescue ships of ice class.



The keel-laying ceremony has been attended by representatives of the Tatarstan Republic Government, state customer, ad hoc Ministry of Tatarstan, Zelenodolsk municipality authorities, management of “Ak Bars” Holding company, Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars”, Marine Engineering Center SPb, Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky as well as representatives of the designing and contracting companies.



Multipurpose tugboats designed by Marine Engineering Bureau are intended for towing of non-self-propelled vessels and floating facilities; escorting and docking of vessels in ports, participation in firefighting and rescue operations as well as in oil spill response operations.



Russian Maritime Register of Shipping class notation: KM Arc4 (hull, machinery) [1] R1 AUT1 FF3WS IWS Escort Tug Salvage ship Oil recovery ship (>60º C).



According to specifications, the ship will have the following particulars: LOA – 30.87 m; LBP - 29 m; BOA – 11.2 m; depth – 5.51 m; draft – 4.02 m; navigational draft – 4.97 m; power of main engines (at least) 2х1920 kW; bollard pull when running ahead - 65 t; bollard pull at astern running - 60 t; speed (at least) 14 knots; crew- 10; endurance (fresh water) - 10 days, cruising range at economic speed of 11.2 knots – 3,500 miles.

The ships are to be delivered to the state customer at the berths of the following seaports: the first ship – at the port of Murmansk; the second one – Arkhangelsk; the third one – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky; the fourth one – Arkhangelsk; the fifth one – Arkhangelsk.

The works under the contract are to be completed by 20 December 2024.

According to earlier reports, the tugs will be named after northern rivers of Russia: Verman, Girvas, Oklan, Kuloy and Vel.



In July 2021, Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky won the competition of the State Customer Directorate for construction of multifunction rescue ships of ice class, multipurpose tugboat of Project Т3150.

Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.

