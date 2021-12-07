2021 December 7 12:36

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 11M’2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year

Photo by IAA PortNews

20.7 million tonnes of cargo

In January-November 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 20.711 million tonnes of cargo which is 15% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 11%, year-on-year, to 6,911 million tonnes, handling of coal – by 3% to 2.322 million tonnes, while handing of grain decreased by 28% to 8.011 million tonnes.

Over 11 months of 2021, imports rose by 41% to 651,000 tonnes, exports fell by 3% to 10.425 million tonnes, transit - by 13% to 6.353 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 44% to 3.283 million tonnes.

In January-November 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 7,013 arrivals and 7,020 departures versus 9,067 arrivals and 9,022 departures in January-November 2020.