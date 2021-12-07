2021 December 7 10:24

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,252 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 1,420



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between November 29 and December 3 fell week-on-week by RUB 1,420 and totaled RUB 25,252 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 24,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 2,280 to RUB 23,870 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by 1,591 to RUB 22,859 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,300 to RUB 24,450 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 2,090 to RUB 37,110 pmt.