2021 December 6 15:50

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg upgrades its infrastructure

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) says it has fulfilled the plan of 2021 for upgrading its storage facilities, repair of berths, railway infrastructure and power engineering facilities.

SP SPb has repaired over 3 km of railway and crane tracks, 13 switch assemblies and one highway crossing. The company has reconstructed 23,000 m² of pavement at storage facilities and roads, organized construction of two new cargo yards covering a total of 19,700 m².

To reinforce the shore and to ensure safe mooring of ships, SP SPb conducted underwater engineering works on restoration of the berths’ sheet-pile wall and ensured compliance of bottom level with the designed figures. Earlier, the company equipped its berths with new fenders to protect its waterfront from docking impact.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply to the berths, the port replaced 7.5 km of cables and lines. A new transformer substation is nearing completion at the port.

From the beginning of 2021, SP SPb has invested over RUB 0.5 billion into its development.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg pays special attention to modernization of port infrastructure facilities. That lets it enhance safety of equipment movement, intensify loading/unloading operations, enhance efficiency of shunting operations and, consequently, increase its total cargo turnover.

In 2022, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg plans to maintain its development rates. The company will continue modernization of its storage, power engineering and railway facilities. Some resources will be allocated for modernization of technological and handling equipment.