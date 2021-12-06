  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 6 11:14

    IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

    RF Transport Strategy until 2030 with a forecast until 2035 published last week is available in Russian on our website.

    Ports

    RF Transport Ministry initiated introduction of amendments into Article 31 of the Federal Law on Sea Ports to oblige operators of sea terminals give priority to handling of socially important cargo.

    Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says it commenced the construction of wind and dust protection screens around the company’s coal storage area.

    Throughput of southern ports is on the rise. Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY, the port of Azov increased cargo handling by 1%.

    As for new port projects, they are mostly accumulated in the Arctic basin. Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026. Construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project to be completed in 2022.

    Gazprom is preparing for launching its LNG terminal KS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region.

    Shipping and Bunkering

    Leading stevedoring companies are initiating privileges to be provided to environmentally friendly ships. MSSC Bronka will over a 10-pct discount for servicing of ships with power plants running on LNG and hybrid power plants. The discount will be offered from 1 January 2022.

    Global shipping companies are introducing alternative fuels. “K” LINE conducted a trial use of marine biofuel which was supplied by global integrated energy company BP on car carrier “POLARIS HIGHWAY”. The CMA CGM Group and Shell performed the first Bio-LNG bunkering trial in Rotterdam.

    As for container freight rates, there is no stable trend towards a considerable decrease, according to experts.

    Shipbuilding

    Rosatom says two more LK-60 icebreakers should be built to organize a regular year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route, otherwise the tasks set for 2030 cannot be implemented. Rosatom is ready to invest in construction of icebreakers running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) under long-term agreements with the customers. According to Rosatom, LNG-powered icebreakers for the Arctic can be built with involvement of foreign contractors. Meanwhile, nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 named Sibir is expected to commence operation in the Kara Sea in early January 2022.

    Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the fourth processing trawler of Project KMT01 named Kara Sea (Karskoye Morye). Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod Region) launched yet another Valdai 45R hydrofoil (Hull No С-514) for Chuvashia.

    Hydraulic engineering and dredging

    Shipping locks NoNo 15-16 of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem including the construction of an additional lock chamber and a shipping canal between Gorodets and Nizhny Novgorod will be conducted by “Monolithic Construction Department – 1” JSC, the only bidder of the previously announced tender. The contract price exceeds RUB 21.77 billion.

    The scope of annual maintenance dredging in the Gulf of Ob is estimated at 5 million cbm from 2023, according to Hydrographic Company.

    In the navigation season of 2021, 1.59 million cbm of material was dredged in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways.

    Phase 2 of the project on reconstruction of Sabetta seaport’s Seaway Canal planned for 2022 foresees dredging of about 13 million cbm of material.

    As for the legislation, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at its 513rd session held today, 1 December 2021, approved the Federal Law “On Ratification of The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007.

    On 16-17 February 2022, IAA PortNews will hold the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works".>>>>

Другие новости по темам: dredging, shipping, hydraulic engineering, legislation, shipbuilding, bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 6

18:37 The Port of Bergen changes the name of the Hurtigruten terminal
18:22 Preliminary results of Volga Basin cargo traffic – 41.39 million tonnes
18:14 Equinor invests in battery storage company
17:55 ENGIE and Masdar form US$5 billion strategic alliance to drive UAE’s green hydrogen economy
17:38 Moody’s upgrades Global Ports’ rating to Ba1 with stable outlook
17:16 Solstad Offshore announces long-term contracts in Brazil
16:44 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 11M’2021 fell by 1.5%
16:20 TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk signs contract with Maersk for integrated cold chain solutions
16:05 “K” Line obtains VSPS regarding Australian quarantine for car carrier
15:55 LR and InterManager share new insights into the causes of lifeboat accidents
15:50 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg upgrades its infrastructure
15:14 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a resale new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel
14:57 Arctia’s IB Otso sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s first icebreaker
14:35 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14.2% in 2021
14:03 Jan De Nul receives the transport & installation for Vesterhav Nord & Syd wind farm in Denmark
13:48 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down sixth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
13:16 DOTr, PPA unveil P316 million Zamboanga port expansion
12:42 Cargo transportation by Volga-Don Canal decreased by 10.6% in navigation season 2021
12:14 New technology risks must be tackled despite decade of progress in ship safety, warns DNV
11:57 Сruise ship Peotr Veliky made first technological voyage
11:38 Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed launch UAE Rail Program
11:14 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
10:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Dec 06
10:20 New shipyard for large-capacity facilities should be built in Russia – opinion
09:29 Crude oil market sees recovery of prices
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 3

2021 December 5

15:03 GasLog Ltd. places order at DSME for four 174000m3 gas carriers
13:27 USCG holds annual SaR exercise off Maui
12:33 Port of Felixstowe tops 100 million TEU
11:51 Vuosaari fairway deepening project completed on schedule, safely and under budget
10:47 New regional technology clusters in WA and Qld driving growth in Australia’s hydrogen sector

2021 December 4

15:21 MOL and Flotation Energy to explore offshore floating wind in Japan
14:51 Sembcorp Marine's LMG Marin to design world’s first zero-emission fuel tanker
13:09 USCG, royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force sign MOU
12:34 The Hurtigruten terminal has been renamed Jektevik terminal
11:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority embarks on partnerships with three promising maritime companies

2021 December 3

18:26 Hydrographic Company set to establish Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise
18:07 ABP Humber complete oil spill incident management exercise
17:52 Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool supporting the marine industry to configure optimised propulsion arrangements for DP vessels
17:45 Ocean Network Express conducts a joint crisis management drill with Seaspan Corporation
17:40 Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035 published on official portal
17:22 MSC adds Hamburg to its feeder service „Baltic Loop 3“
17:02 Vyborg Shipyard launches KMT01 trawler named Kara Sea
16:32 South African minister visits Port of Rotterdam to discuss hydrogen exports
16:05 PD Ports contracts Konecranes to convert four RTGs to electric
15:31 Four Jones Act CTVs built to ABS Class to support U.S. offshore wind development
15:17 ABS, NYK, MTI and WinGD team-up to verify design with modeling and simulation
14:03 Jurong Port joins the Castor Initiative
13:30 ABS awards sustainability notations to two Harvey Gulf vessels
13:04 Kapitan Dranitsyn and Admiral Makarov icebreakers reinforced icebreaker group on NSR
12:57 Royal IHC delivers key components for “R.B. Weeks” to Weeks Marine
12:42 Icebreaker assistance season begins in White Sea waters
12:17 Sailing practice of 2021 on Mir sailing ship successfully completed
11:21 NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for 9M’2021 rose by 9.3%
10:53 Foreign contractors can be involved to build LNG-powered icebreakers for Arctic
10:38 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes with tendency to grow on Dec 3
10:29 The Korean Register publishes guidance for containers loading on bulk carriers
10:20 MSU-1 to perform reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
09:57 Annual repair dredging in Gulf of Ob from 2023 estimated at 5 million cbm
09:35 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ decision to keep oil output increase in January