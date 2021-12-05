  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Felixstowe tops 100 million TEU
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 5 12:33

    Port of Felixstowe tops 100 million TEU

    Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe has passed the 100 million TEU mark since it handled its first container in the 1960s.

    The 100th million TEU was loaded at Berth 8, the port's newest facility and one of four berths at the UK'S largest container port capable of handling the world's largest container ships.

    Commenting at a ceremony to mark the occasion, UK Maritime Minister Robert Courts MP said:

    "The tens of thousands of maritime workers who keep our critical goods and supplies moving are the backbone of our freight sector, and kept this country's supplies moving throughout the pandemic.

    "Congratulations to the Port of Felixstowe on the 100 millionth TEU being loaded, which is a landmark moment for the UK's busiest container port."

    Chris Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Felixstowe, said:

    "The Port of Felixstowe has been setting the benchmark for UK container ports since we handled the first Sealand containers in what was then the Dock Basin in 1966. We followed that with the first operational container terminal the following year and have been leading the way ever since."

    Clemence Cheng, Managing Director, Hutchison Ports Europe, added:

    "Looking to the future we are committed to continual investment, upgrading existing facilities, building new infrastructure and constantly improving systems, equipment and the way we work to deliver the level of service our customers require.

    "As the number of ultra-large container ships increases we are continuing to invest in the facilities they require. Berth 7 has been deepened to 16.5 metres and next year we will increase Berth 6 to the same depth and future-proof Berths 8&9 by increasing them to 18 metres, further enhancing our ability to work the largest container ships afloat.

    "At the same time we will be driving forward our agenda to ensure we do this whilst cutting our environmental impact and working towards net-zero emissions."

    The work to deepen berths complements work being undertaken by Harwich Haven Authority to deepen the port's main navigation channel from 14.5 metres to 16.0 metres. The additional depth in the harbour and seaward approaches will provide unrivalled deep-water access for the growing numbers of super-sized vessels that serve UK trade.

Другие новости по темам: container throughput, Port of Felixstowe  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 5

15:03 GasLog Ltd. places order at DSME for four 174000m3 gas carriers
13:27 USCG holds annual SaR exercise off Maui
12:33 Port of Felixstowe tops 100 million TEU
11:51 Vuosaari fairway deepening project completed on schedule, safely and under budget
10:47 New regional technology clusters in WA and Qld driving growth in Australia’s hydrogen sector

2021 December 4

15:21 MOL and Flotation Energy to explore offshore floating wind in Japan
14:51 Sembcorp Marine's LMG Marin to design world’s first zero-emission fuel tanker
13:09 USCG, royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force sign MOU
12:34 The Hurtigruten terminal has been renamed Jektevik terminal
11:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority embarks on partnerships with three promising maritime companies

2021 December 3

18:26 Hydrographic Company set to establish Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise
18:07 ABP Humber complete oil spill incident management exercise
17:52 Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool supporting the marine industry to configure optimised propulsion arrangements for DP vessels
17:45 Ocean Network Express conducts a joint crisis management drill with Seaspan Corporation
17:40 Transport Strategy of Russia until 2030 with forecast until 2035 published on official portal
17:22 MSC adds Hamburg to its feeder service „Baltic Loop 3“
17:02 Vyborg Shipyard launches KMT01 trawler named Kara Sea
16:32 South African minister visits Port of Rotterdam to discuss hydrogen exports
16:05 PD Ports contracts Konecranes to convert four RTGs to electric
15:31 Four Jones Act CTVs built to ABS Class to support U.S. offshore wind development
15:17 ABS, NYK, MTI and WinGD team-up to verify design with modeling and simulation
14:03 Jurong Port joins the Castor Initiative
13:30 ABS awards sustainability notations to two Harvey Gulf vessels
13:04 Kapitan Dranitsyn and Admiral Makarov icebreakers reinforced icebreaker group on NSR
12:57 Royal IHC delivers key components for “R.B. Weeks” to Weeks Marine
12:42 Icebreaker assistance season begins in White Sea waters
12:17 Sailing practice of 2021 on Mir sailing ship successfully completed
11:21 NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for 9M’2021 rose by 9.3%
10:53 Foreign contractors can be involved to build LNG-powered icebreakers for Arctic
10:38 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes with tendency to grow on Dec 3
10:29 The Korean Register publishes guidance for containers loading on bulk carriers
10:20 MSU-1 to perform reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
09:57 Annual repair dredging in Gulf of Ob from 2023 estimated at 5 million cbm
09:35 Crude oil prices rise on OPEC+ decision to keep oil output increase in January
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of December 2

2021 December 2

18:36 NRP buys handysize drybulk carrier
18:06 2M Alliance’s Far East liner service „AE 7/Condor“ calls at Hamburg again
17:54 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Big Port St. Petersburg on December 7
17:36 Vitol is first customer to approve completely digital inspection of cargo tanks
17:15 BIMCO launches new contract for employment of security escort vessels
16:45 GTT will design the tanks of four new LNG carriers ordered by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to operate in Arctic waters
16:25 MOL announces delivery of next-generation coal carrier 'EeneX' series
16:05 PSA & ONE launch environmentally friendly barge service at Jurong Island Terminal
15:42 “K” Line conducts trial use of marine biofuel for decarbonization on car carrier
15:38 Wärtsilä wins order to supply cargo handling system for second LNG bunker vessel being built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
15:23 Verifavia launches industry’s first real-time carbon intensity indicator dashboard
14:55 Two more LK-60 icebreakers needed for regular year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route
14:28 Equinor and SSE reach financial close on the third phase of the world's biggest offshore wind farm
14:04 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in Kara Sea in early January 2022 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2021
13:02 European shipowners call for further action in the Gulf of Guinea
12:40 Rolls-Royce to supply eight mtu engines for new Svitzer tugs in Brazil
12:01 Throughput of Azov port in 11M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
12:00 NORDEN simplifies business unit structure
11:36 Norway’s Eksfin tops NOK 10bn in offshore wind financing as Dogger Bank C reaches financial close
11:34 Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026
11:10 MABUX: Uncertainty on Global bunker market to continue on Dec 02
10:00 Digital Twin Conference 2022 to be held virtually on 11-12 May 2022
09:33 Crude oil prices are rising in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1