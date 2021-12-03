2021 December 3 17:02

Vyborg Shipyard launches KMT01 trawler named Kara Sea

Image source: Vyborg Shipyard

Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the fourth processing trawler of Project KMT01 named Kara Sea (Karskoye Morye), says USC.

The guests of the ceremony were greeted by Aleksandr Solovyov, Charman of the Leningrad Region Department of Russian Engineering Union: “We laid down the first processing trawler for Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet four years ago. It was challenging period in terms of conditions and technical tasks faced by Vyborg Shipyard. Nevertheless, today we are launching the fourth ship in the series. I am pleased to note that despite all the challenges we successfully solve all the tasks set for our shipyard and demonstrate a high quality of Vyborg shipbuilders”.

Sergey Nesvetov, Executive Director of North West Fishing Consortium said in his turn: “Each time we are less concerned about the successful completion of this ambitious project. Two ships have already been built and two more will be undoubtedly completed”.

Valery Savinov, Head of the Vyborg District Administration, congratulated the shipyard management and the customer representatives on the milestone event and wished them further success.

The Kara Sea was laid down at Vyborg Shipyard on 28 December 2018. The ship is the last one in the series of four trawlers of Project КМТ01 built for JSC Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet (a company of North West Fishing Consortium). The first two ships in the series have already been delivered to the customer, the third one is undergoing outfitting works following the launching.

The construction of the series is covered by the programme of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards. The series of KMT01 ships is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish caviar, liver, fish oil and flower. A number of advanced solutions have been applied to enhance the efficiency of the ship operation.