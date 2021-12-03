2021 December 3 12:17

Sailing practice of 2021 on Mir sailing ship successfully completed

Image source: Rosmorport

Sailing practice of 2021 has been completed on the Mir training sailing vessel (one of the three FSUE “ Rosmorport ” training sailing vessels). In total, at the end of the year, 325 cadets successfully completed sailing practice on the ship, and the sailboat itself covered more than 8 thousand miles, Rosmorport says in its press release.

The last, third, shift included 108 cadets of the Marine Academy of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping and the Voronin Arctic Maritime Institute (a branch of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping). The cadets applied theoretical skills in practice in the Baltic Sea, where they kept watch on the rudder, worked with masts and sails, and performed deck work.

The solemn ceremony of the ending of sailing practice on the Mir took place on November 26. The event was attended by the rector of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Sergey Baryshnikov, who made a congratulatory speech. During the solemn ceremony, the cadets were awarded with "For a long march" badges.

An important part of the ceremony was a performance - a mandate, as well as a wish of success to the cadets of the next voyage of the Mir sailing ship, which will take place in 2022. Next year the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing ship SAILING THE GLOBE will start.

The expedition will begin in June 2022 during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from the historic Lesnaya Harbor of Kronstadt. The sailboat will return to St. Petersburg exactly one year later - in June 2023. During the year, the ship will pass the Northern Sea Route, cross the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and, according to preliminary estimates, will cover about 37 thousand nautical miles (68.5 thousand km) - this is more than one and a half times longer than the equator. On board will be cadets from the leading Russian maritime universities, guests of the expedition, media representatives and travelers from different countries.