2021 December 2 18:06

2M Alliance’s Far East liner service „AE 7/Condor“ calls at Hamburg again

Earlier this year, 2M partners Maersk and MSC temporarily rerouted their liner service AE 7/Condor from Hamburg to Bremerhaven due to handling delays. As of late November, the service calls at Eurogate Terminal Hamburg again, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.

The port rotation covers Ningbo, Shanghai, Nansha, Yantian, Tanjung Pelepas, Colombo, Tangier Med, Wilhelmshaven, Hamburg, Antwerp, London-Gateway, Le Havre, Tangier Med, Salalah, Khalifa Seaport (Abu Dhabi), Jebel Ali, Ningbo.