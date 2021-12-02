2021 December 2 16:05

PSA & ONE launch environmentally friendly barge service at Jurong Island Terminal

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd (ONE) have launched barge sailing from PSA Singapore to PSA Jurong Island Terminal on 24 November 2021, according to the company's release.

This collaboration marks another milestone for the two like- minded and eco-conscious partners, as both collectively strive for decarbonisation to limit the impact of terminal and shipping activities on our environment.

Transportation of container-on-barge, or barge shipping, is a more environmentally friendly mode of cargo transportation as compared to truck operations, which could reduce up to 30% of greenhouses gases (GHG) for one twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container under this joint endeavour.

This barge service will be used to transport empty containers to PSA Jurong Island Terminal for ONE’s identified customers located on Jurong Island.

With a one-stop logistics service, PSA helps to streamline supply chain processes, optimise operations, and enhance reliability and efficiency for the supply chain and logistics stakeholders.

ONE continues to closely monitor local empty container inventory and evaluate this new process in comparison with those already in place on a dynamic basis to ensure that a lower emission mode of local empty transport would always be available to customers.

About PSA Corporation

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 36.6 million TEUs of containers in 2020. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.

About Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was launched on April 1, 2018 with its headquarters based in Singapore. As of this press release, ONE is the sixth largest container shipping company in the world, operating more than 220 ships at a total capacity of around 1.6 Million TEUs. ONE has its global business spanning across more than 120 countries. In FY2020, ONE completed nearly 12 Million TEUs in lifting. Meanwhile, ONE has been actively furthering its endeavours in environmental sustainability and digitalization in its business to fulfil ONE’s social responsibilities and deliver maximum satisfaction to its customers. Magenta is its signature corporate colour, used on its ships and containers deployed all over the world.